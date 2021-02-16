STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Guwahati diary

The Guwahati zoo has relocated a pair of black panthers to the Reliance Industries-run Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Kingdom in Gujarat’s Jamnagar.

Published: 16th February 2021 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2021 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

Row over relocation of zoo black panthers
The Guwahati zoo has relocated a pair of black panthers to the Reliance Industries-run Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Kingdom in Gujarat’s Jamnagar. Under the animal exchange programme, the Jamnagar zoo would help Guwahati zoo get zebras from Israel. The Congress, however, condemned it. “It seems even wild animals kept in zoos cannot escape from the tentacles of big corporate houses...” the party said. Guwahati zoo authorities said: “We received an animal exchange proposal from them. After receiving an approval, we sent the black panthers to Jamnagar.”

Airport to Adani Group evokes protest
The handover of Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (Guwahati airport) to the Adani Group has met with opposition. Members of the newly-floated Asom Jatiya Parishad (AJP) staged a protest outside the airport recently. They said the airport was handed over to Adani Group without the consent of the people of Assam and in violation of the federal spirit of the Constitution. “The people of Assam are dismayed at the decision of the Central government. We stand opposed to the handing over of the airport to the Adani Group. We protest against this action of the Central government and it will remain an issue for us in the future. Kindly convey our protest to the highest authority of Airport Authority of India,” AJP wrote in a memorandum to airport officials.

Congress vs AIUDF friendly fight likely
In poll-bound Assam, Congress and All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), who have forged an alliance to prevent the split of anti-BJP votes, may end up having friendly contests in several seats. Rumours have it that both want to field candidates in some seats currently held by each other. This was indicated by AIUDF chief and MP Maulana Badruddin Ajmal, who said the two parties may have friendly contests in two to four seats. If sources are to be believed, the party will ask for at least 40 seats as per the seat-sharing arrangement. The two parties are constituents of a six-party alliance.

Waiter regales diners with robot dance
A 19-year-old from Tripura has taken the internet by a storm with his dance moves. A video of Surajit Tripura, who works as a waiter at an upscale  Guwahati restaurant, has gone viral on social media. He is seen performing robot dance with the popular Bollywood number “Girl I Need You” from the film “Baaghi” amidst loud cheers from the customers. They clicked his photos and shot videos. The performance also earned him instant fame. The teenager is overjoyed with the kind of attention he has been geeting. “I am overwhelmed. It feels great when customers mill around me to talk to me or take selfies,” he said.

prasanta mazumdar
Our correspondent in Guwahati prasantamazumdar@newindianexpress.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Rise in Covid cases in Maharashtra 'alarming'; may take harsh steps: Dy CM
A does of COVID-19 vaccine being administered. (Photo| AFP)
Chhattisgarh cop dies three days after receiving COVID-19 vaccine
England cricketer Joe Root (Photo | PTI)
India outplayed us in all departments, admits Root after humiliating defeat
The proposed design of the world class hockey stadium to be built at Rourkela (Photo | Special arrangement)
Odisha CM lays foundation stone of India's largest hockey stadium in Rourkela

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers in a metro train on Washermanpet - Wimco Nagar stretch, after the phase I extension of Metro Rail was inaugurated by PM on Sunday | Debadatta Mallick
North Chennai Metro may prove attractive to formal sector employees
Activist Disha Ravi (in black mask) sent to 5 days Delhi police special cell custody, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | ANI)
After Disha Ravi, Delhi Police make two more arrests in Greta toolkit row
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp