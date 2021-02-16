Guwahati diary

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Row over relocation of zoo black panthers

The Guwahati zoo has relocated a pair of black panthers to the Reliance Industries-run Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Kingdom in Gujarat’s Jamnagar. Under the animal exchange programme, the Jamnagar zoo would help Guwahati zoo get zebras from Israel. The Congress, however, condemned it. “It seems even wild animals kept in zoos cannot escape from the tentacles of big corporate houses...” the party said. Guwahati zoo authorities said: “We received an animal exchange proposal from them. After receiving an approval, we sent the black panthers to Jamnagar.”

Airport to Adani Group evokes protest

The handover of Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (Guwahati airport) to the Adani Group has met with opposition. Members of the newly-floated Asom Jatiya Parishad (AJP) staged a protest outside the airport recently. They said the airport was handed over to Adani Group without the consent of the people of Assam and in violation of the federal spirit of the Constitution. “The people of Assam are dismayed at the decision of the Central government. We stand opposed to the handing over of the airport to the Adani Group. We protest against this action of the Central government and it will remain an issue for us in the future. Kindly convey our protest to the highest authority of Airport Authority of India,” AJP wrote in a memorandum to airport officials.

Congress vs AIUDF friendly fight likely

In poll-bound Assam, Congress and All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), who have forged an alliance to prevent the split of anti-BJP votes, may end up having friendly contests in several seats. Rumours have it that both want to field candidates in some seats currently held by each other. This was indicated by AIUDF chief and MP Maulana Badruddin Ajmal, who said the two parties may have friendly contests in two to four seats. If sources are to be believed, the party will ask for at least 40 seats as per the seat-sharing arrangement. The two parties are constituents of a six-party alliance.

Waiter regales diners with robot dance

A 19-year-old from Tripura has taken the internet by a storm with his dance moves. A video of Surajit Tripura, who works as a waiter at an upscale Guwahati restaurant, has gone viral on social media. He is seen performing robot dance with the popular Bollywood number “Girl I Need You” from the film “Baaghi” amidst loud cheers from the customers. They clicked his photos and shot videos. The performance also earned him instant fame. The teenager is overjoyed with the kind of attention he has been geeting. “I am overwhelmed. It feels great when customers mill around me to talk to me or take selfies,” he said.

