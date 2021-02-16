STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MP girl regains consciousness 10 days after building fall, names man for rape bid

The girl, who fell unconscious after she landed on the ground, narrated her ordeal after she regained consciousness at a hospital, following which a case was registered against one Himmat Singh.

Published: 16th February 2021 12:56 AM

Stop Rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

GWALIOR: A 22-year-old man has been booked for attempt to rape on the complaint of a 16-year-old girl, who regained consciousness on Monday nearly ten days after she was allegedly pushed off the second floor of a building here in Madhya Pradesh by the accused, police said.

No arrest is made so far, an officer said.

The teenage girl is the neighbour of Himmat Singh who lives on the second floor of the building in Gwalior, said crime branch deputy Superintendent of Police Vijay Singh Badhoria.

As per the complaint, the accused dragged the girl to a room and tried to force himself upon her, he said.

"When the girl resisted, the accused thrashed her and threw her off his balcony.

The girl passed out after she landed on the ground.

She was spotted lying unconscious by some people, who informed her family members.

The girl was then rushed to a hospital," Badhorial added.

The girl narrated her ordeal to her family members on Monday, who in turn, approached the police, the DSP said.

The accused has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and under provisions of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, Badhoria said.

The accused is on the run, he added.

