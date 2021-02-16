STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MP woman forced to walk with boy on shoulders for leaving husband, 4 held

The woman was being punished by her in-laws because she had left her first husband and has started living with another man, they said.

Published: 16th February 2021 03:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2021 03:25 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Express Illustration

By ANI

GUNA: A viral video surfaced in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district, in which a tribal woman was forced to follow the regressive ritual of carrying her ex-husband's brother on her shoulders for living with another man.

"A video has been surfaced on social media showing a woman carrying her ex-husband's brother on her shoulders as villagers armed with sticks and cricket bats marched alongside," said Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajiv Mishra.

The video also shows that some even hit her with sticks when she slowed down.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested four accused related to the case of viral video.

"The incident had happened on February 9 and I joined on February 10. The investigation was initiated regarding the viral video and a case has been registered and four accused have been arrested so far."

"The woman was being punished by her in-laws because she had left her first husband and has started living with another man. This is the regressive tradition being followed in the region," Mishra said.

"The matter is under investigation," he added. 

