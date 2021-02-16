Toolkit row: Environment activist Shantanu Muluk granted temporary anticipatory bail

Gayathri Mani and Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI: Two of the three activists named in the farmer protest toolkit FIR got relief from courts even as the Delhi Police ramped up efforts to build its case against them.

Environment activist Shantanu Muluk was granted anticipatory transit bail by Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court on Tuesday for 10 days while the main bench of the HC reserved its order on a similar bail plea by lawyer-activist Nitika Jacob for Wednesday.

Meanwhile, a Delhi court allowed Bengaluru’s student-activist Disha Ravi to speak with family over phone for 15 minutes and meet with her lawyer for 30 minutes every day while in police custody.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate also allowed her to get warm clothes, masks and books and ordered the Delhi Police to provide a copy of the FIR and remand documents to Disha.

Delhi Police have, meanwhile, written to Zoom app to provide details of the contents, locations and the people who attended the January 11 virtual meeting organised by Pro-Khalistani group Poetic Justice Foundation.

According to Joint Commissioner of Police (Cyber Cell) Prem Nath, about 60-70 people, including Disha, Jacob and Muluk — whom he identified as creators and editors of the toolkit — attended the meeting.

Canada-based Khalistan supporter MO Dhaliwal and Anita Lal, co-founders of PJF, also attended the meeting to chalk out the modalities of creating the toolkit. Dismissing criticism over arrest of the 21-year-old activist, the police denied any lapse.

“Disha’s arrest has been made in accordance with the law, which doesn’t differentiate between a 22-year-old or a 50-year-old,” said Delhi Police Commissioner. After Disha’s arrest, Jacob and Muluk moved the high court for anticipatory transit bail on Monday.

Muluk can go to Delhi court

The temporary bail granted to Muluk would enable him to apply for protection before an appropriate court in Delhi.

Jacob’s lawyer told a single-judge bench that the toolkit only spoke of support to the farmers and not about violence