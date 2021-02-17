STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ahead of West Bengal Assembly polls, political cartoons adorn Saraswati Puja pandal

Published: 17th February 2021 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2021 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

Political cartoons at a saraswathi puja pandal. (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

MIDNAPORE:: Ahead of Assembly polls in West Bengal, several Saraswati Puja pandals were decorated with political cartoons in College Square area of Midnapore district on Tuesday.

A large number of people yesterday was seen thronging to the pandals for the worship of Goddess Saraswati on the occasion of Basant Panchami.

"People affiliated with different political parties try to put forth their views through cartoons that are enjoyed by visitors," a local said here.

Another visitor Kangana Mukherjee said that these cartoons attract everyone who comes for the Pooja.

While at another pandal in Sainthia area of Birbhum district of the state, Goddess Saraswati was portrayed as a healthcare worker amid the ongoing pandemic.

The tenure of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal will come to an end on May 30, 2020. The upcoming state elections in West Bengal are slated to take place in 2021 for 294 Assembly seats.

Basant Panchami, the festival which marks the arrival of the spring season in India, celebrated this year on February 16. Held on the fifth day (Panchami) of the Magha maas (month), Basant Panchami is also celebrated as Saraswati Puja in some parts of India.

As per Hindu Mythology, Lord Brahma is believed to have created the universe on this day.Apart from that, the reason for the celebration of Saraswati Puja in some parts of the country is because it was believed that on this day Goddess Durga gave birth to Goddess Saraswati.

The significance of the occasion is huge in Hindu culture, as the day is considered extremely auspicious to start new work, get married or perform house warming ceremony (Grah Pravesh).

