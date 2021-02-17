Bag containing Rs 1.4 crore cash found inside train in Uttar Pradesh

By PTI

KANPUR: An unclaimed bag containing cash worth around Rs 1.4 crore was found in the Swatantrata Sangram Senani special train, a senior official said on Wednesday.

The recovery was made on Tuesday while the train was on its way to Jaynagar in Bihar from Delhi, said Railway's Deputy Chief Traffic Manager, Himanshu Shekhar.

The train's pantry staff spotted the unclaimed red coloured trolley bag and reported the matter to the Railway authorities, Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) who took the bag into their custody, he said.

The bag was opened in presence of Railway's commercial staff, RPF and GRP and it was found packed with wades of currency notes, he added.

The cash was handed over to GRP who informed the IT officials to investigate the matter.

The pantry staff said they were not aware of who left the bag in the compartment, Shekhar said, adding that the GRP officials would investigate the matter.

He said so far neither has any one claimed the bag nor lodged a complaint about it at any of the stations along the route.