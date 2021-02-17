STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP leaders take aim at Rahul Gandhi for claiming 'no separate ministry for fisheries exist like agriculture'

The BJP leader also posted a tweet in Italian that said there is no separate ministry of fisheries in Italy and that it comes under agriculture and forestry ministry.

Published: 17th February 2021 07:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2021 07:00 PM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BJP leaders, including Union ministers, took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi after he claimed there was no separate ministry for fisheries like agriculture as they said such a ministry already exists and accused him of practising politics of "lies".

During an interaction with fishermen in Puducherry, Congress leader Gandhi described them as the farmers of the sea and asked if the farmers of the land can have a ministry, why can't they? Addressing the Congress leader in his tweets, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Minister Giriraj Singh said he should know that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had created the new ministry on May 31, 2019.

ALSO READ | I forgive, says Rahul on his father Rajiv Gandhi's killers

Singh added that he was willing to inform Gandhi of the fisheries ministry's work across the country, including in Puducherry.

The BJP leader also posted a tweet in Italian that said there is no separate ministry of fisheries in Italy and that it comes under agriculture and forestry ministry.

Mocking Gandhi, Union minister Anurag Thakur said the Congress is again left red-faced due to its "politics of lies".

Union minister Smriti Irani also joined her colleagues in targeting the Congress leader and posted a tweet in Italian.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi BJP
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People in Tamil Nadu can choose between Covaxin and Covishield
Priya Ramani and her lawyer Rebecca John after the court’s verdict | TWITTER
‘Woman has right to voice her grievance even after decades’ 
For representational purposes
UP convict, who killed 7 kin, is first woman to be hanged post Independence
For representational purposes
District collectors to be final authority on adoptions soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Have you tried a 'flying dosa' yet?
A man moving around Kochi wearing a plastic cover as facemask. Despite the rise in Covid cases, many remain callous about safety measures | A Sanesh
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp