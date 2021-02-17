India records 11,610 fresh COVID-19 cases, 100 more fatalities; recovery rate 97.33 per cent

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
With 11,610 fresh cases, India's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 1,09,37,320, while the number of recoveries has surged to 1,06,44,858.

Published: 17th February 2021 11:54 AM

A health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the coronavirus.

A health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the coronavirus. (Photo| M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With 11,610 fresh cases, India's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 1,09,37,320, while the number of recoveries has surged to 1,06,44,858, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday.

The death toll due to the viral disease has gone up to 1,55,913 in the country with 100 more fatalities reported in a 24-hour period, the ministry's data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has climbed to 1,06,44,858, which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.33 per cent, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.43 per cent.

There are 1,36,549 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country currently, which account for only 1.25 per cent of its total caseload, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, the 30-lakh mark on August 23, the 40-lakh mark on September 5 and the 50-lakh mark on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 20,79,77,229   samples have so far been tested for the viral disease in the country, including 6,44,931 on Tuesday.

The 100 new fatalities include 39 from Maharashtra, 18 from Kerala and seven from Tamil Nadu.

Of the total 1,55,913 COVID-19 deaths reported so far in the country, Maharashtra accounts for the highest number of 51,591, followed by Tamil Nadu (12,432), Karnataka (12,273), Delhi (10,894), West Bengal (10,235), Uttar Pradesh (8,704) and Andhra Pradesh (7,163).

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that a state-wise distribution of the figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

