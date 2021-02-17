STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hailstorm likely in Vidarbha, Marathwada regions of Maharashtra in next two days: IMD

Gondia and Nagpur districts in the Vidarbha region received thundershowers on Tuesday, the official from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) here said.

Published: 17th February 2021 01:31 PM

There are chances of hailstorm over Vidarbha and Marathwada in the next two days

By PTI

MUMBAI: Hailstorms are likely at some places in Vidarbha and Marathwada regions of Maharashtra in the next two days in view of the moisture-laden winds from the Bay of Bengal, an IMD official said on Wednesday.

This poses a threat to Rabi crops which have still not been harvested.

Gondia and Nagpur districts in the Vidarbha region received thundershowers on Tuesday, the official from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) here said.

There are chances of hailstorm over Vidarbha and Marathwada in the next two days, she said.

"The upper air pressure is around 650 Hectopascal (hPa), leading to a 50 percent chance of hailstorm over Marathwada and Vidarbha. If the pressure drops even to 50 hPa, there will definitely be a hailstorm over the same regions. We are closely monitoring the situation," the official said.

Due to the moisture-laden winds, Gondia district reported 7 mm showers and Nagpur recorded 0.2 mm rain on Tuesday, she said.

There could be light showers in neighbouring districts.

Such a small amount of showers are referred to as "trace" and the IMD does not count it,the official said.

"The trough developed over Maharashtra's eastern region is shifting away from the state. The possibility of thunderstorms and hail has been predicted for Thursday and Friday. The weather is likely to remain dry after that," she said.

