Koo targets 100 million users by year-end

Ramu Patil By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: By the end of 2021, over 100 million social media users in the country will be ‘koo’ing in a number of Indian languages. India’s own micro-blogging platform Koo, which came into prominence earlier this month after a number of Union ministers and departments joined the platform, is growing at a phenomenal pace. Its Bengaluru-based founders are confident that the platform’s user base will go up by over 25 times within a year.

“We have crossed 4.2 million users on apps and our web traffic has grown by almost 70x and continues to grow. Our aim is to get 100 million users by this year-end. I will not be surprised if we reach that target much faster,” Koo co-founder Mayank Bidawatka told The New Indian Express on Tuesday.

In fact, founders of the platform too had not expected such a sudden surge in demand. “We had not expected such kind of love, but it all happened. I think it is all latent demand that is coming to fore,” said Mayank, a serial entrepreneur.

Aprameya Radhakrishna and Mayank Bidawatka are other founders of Koo, which is seen as an Indian alternative to Twitter, especially to connect people who speak Indian languages. Mayank was categorical that Koo was not created to compete with Twitter, but to provide a platform to a large number of Indians, who do not speak English or prefer it as a primary language. “A lot of developments in recent times make it seem like we are here to compete with Twitter, but that was never our plan,” he said.

VCs keenly watching Koo

Koo plans to use $4 million funding that it received recently to develop the product. It has also received a lot of interest from venture capitalists who are keen to invest in Koo