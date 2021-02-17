STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Noida: Two juveniles held for sodomising, killing 10-year-old boy

According to police, the boy was playing outside his home when the two minors from his neighbourhood took him to an under-construction building and sodomised him on October 10.

Published: 17th February 2021 10:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2021 10:29 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

For representational purposes

By PTI

NOIDA: Two juveniles have been apprehended for allegedly sodomising and killing a 10-year-old boy after kidnapping him from near his home in Noida four months ago, police said on Wednesday.

"The juveniles in conflict with the law have been apprehended and will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board," Noida Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh S said.

According to police, the boy was playing outside his home when the two minors from his neighbourhood took him to an under-construction building and sodomised him on October 10.

The boy had told the duo that he would tell his parents about the incident after which the accused strangled him to death with a rope.

Later, they hid his body under raw construction material, covering it with some plastic sheets and bricks, and left the building, according to officials.

An FIR for "missing person" was registered at the Sector 49 police station the next day and a search launched to trace him.

The boy's body was recovered from the under-construction building almost a week later, they said.

The FIR has been modified to add charges of sodomy and murder against the two juveniles, the police said.

DCP Rajesh said the Sector 49 police station team has been awarded Rs 25,000 for cracking the blind case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Noida Noida crime
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People in Tamil Nadu can choose between Covaxin and Covishield
Priya Ramani and her lawyer Rebecca John after the court’s verdict | TWITTER
‘Woman has right to voice her grievance even after decades’ 
For representational purposes
UP convict, who killed 7 kin, is first woman to be hanged post Independence
For representational purposes
District collectors to be final authority on adoptions soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Have you tried a 'flying dosa' yet?
A man moving around Kochi wearing a plastic cover as facemask. Despite the rise in Covid cases, many remain callous about safety measures | A Sanesh
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp