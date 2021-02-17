STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shiv Sena warns of another lockdown in Maharashtra amid surge in COVID-19 cases

In an editorial in its mouthpiece "Saamana", the Shiv Sena expressed displeasure over people violating pandemic guidelines.

Published: 17th February 2021 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2021 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: In view of the recent surge in coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena on Wednesday termed the situation as alarming and warned that the Uddhav Thackeray government would be forced to take some harsh decisions including lockdown to avoid more infections.

In an editorial in its mouthpiece "Saamana", the Shiv Sena expressed displeasure over people violating pandemic guidelines and said, "The government has again issued a stern warning to the people of the state to follow the corona rules and restrictions for the coronavirus pandemic."

"Follow the rules -- otherwise the lockdown will have to be imposed again. The same warning has been given by the State Health Minister (Rajesh Tope) himself. The public should take it seriously," it said urging people to take precautions and warned of another lockdown if COVID-19 cases continue to surge.

This comes after Maharashtra reported 3,663 new COVID-19 cases and 2,700 recoveries on Tuesday. Due to the surge in coronavirus in the state, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray directed senior officials on Tuesday to take strict action against people or organisations who flout COVID-19 guidelines.

The party mouthpiece further said that the damage caused by the lockdown is being reversed by 'unlocking' it in a phased manner. "At such a time, due to the negligence of some overzealous people, the fear of 'corona' should not arise again."

It further said the government is planning adequate measures to curtail the spread of the virus. "The public will have to avoid negligence and take necessary precautions. This is all it takes to crush the head of the corona again. This is the right time to be cautious," Shiv Sena editorial said.

The mouthpiece further reminded that due to coronavirus the country has suffered tremendously on all fronts be it finance or health.

"Fortunately, the only remedy (vaccine) on the corona crisis is now available. At such a time, the number of corona victims in the state has started increasing again and the second wave is starting to happen," the Shiv Sena said.

Further reacting to the recent rise in virus, Shiv Sena said, "Most of the public is still following the corona rules completely. The question is of careless people. ...The rapidly increasing number of new corona patients is alarming. It cannot be ignored."

