Srinagar diary

Private schools not to run buses

In a major cause for concern for parents and students, private schools in Kashmir have decided not to operate their buses after reopening of schools in the Valley from March 1. About 2,700 private schools in Valley have decided not to ply buses in view of the losses suffered by the schools due to two lockdowns since August 5, 2019.

The Private Schools Association of Jammu and Kashmir (PSAJK) said almost all schools in Kashmir are under financial distress and cannot bear expenses of operating transport facilities. President of PSAJK G N Var said they have asked parents to arrange transport facilities for their wards.

Govt staff warned against going abroad sans approval

The Jammu and Kashmir government has asked its employees to not visit foreign countries without getting prior approval from authorities concerned. A circular issued by the government stated the procedure for granting permission to government employees for visiting foreign countries has been prescribed clearly.

The station permission for proceeding abroad shall be granted by the administrative department in the same manner as taking leave to travel outside the country.

The government has observed that some officials are proceeding on foreign visits without obtaining prior permission from the competent authority, in violation of rules and as a consequence of which such cases are recommended for post-facto sanction thereby defeating the purpose of instructions.

J&K joins hands with UK space agency

In a significant move to put an impact-based flood forecasting mechanism in place in Jammu and Kashmir, the administration of the Union Territory is joining hands with UK Space Agency’s programme on ‘Impact Based Flood Forecasting using Earth Observation (EO) based Information’.

The J&K government will not have to bear any expenses on the project, which is seen as the next step of flood forecasting services. The forecasting will be beneficial for efficient, effective contingency planning and swift evaluation of severity for necessary response.

Info on long-serving govt staff sought

The UT administration in Jammu and Kashmir has asked all Deputy Commissioners of Kashmir to compile details of government employees, who have either attained 48 years of age or completed 22 years of service.

The DCs have been asked to submit the report within five days. In October last year, J&K government made a provision to retire at any time any government servant after he/she has completed 22 years of service or attained 48 years of age. The new service rule has already been implemented in J&K and the first casualty was Class-IV employees.

