STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Two journalists arrested for attempt to 'malign' Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

The website later apologized for not mentioning that the girl in the photo was the minister's daughter and blamed others for sharing it with the intent to defame Sarma.

Published: 17th February 2021 02:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2021 02:53 PM   |  A+A-

Assam Health and Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Two journalists were arrested on Wednesday for their alleged attempt to malign Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma after they shared a photo of him along with his daughter with a "salacious intent", police said.

Taufiquddin Ahmad, the Editor-in-Chief of local news website Pratibimba Live, and its News Editor Iqbal were arrested to investigate the "conspiracy", Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) GP Singh said.

Police would take strong action against all such attempts under stringent provisions of the POCSO Act, he said.

They were arrested on the basis of a case registered at the Dispur police station under IPC section 509 (intending to insult the modesty of any woman), and sections 14 and 21 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

"Action shall be taken against all persons irrespective of their place of residence who use any of the social media platforms to maliciously use such platforms for furthering this conspiracy," Singh added.

The website had shared a photo of the minister hugging his daughter, following which it went viral on social media.

The website later apologized for not mentioning that the girl in the photo was the minister's daughter and blamed others for sharing it with the intent to defame Sarma.

The news outlet received backlash for the intent to post the photo with Sarma retweeting it and mentioning that it was him and his daughter.

Police said they are investigating the matter to identify those behind the post going viral.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Himanta Biswa Sarma
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People in Tamil Nadu can choose between Covaxin and Covishield
Priya Ramani and her lawyer Rebecca John after the court’s verdict | TWITTER
‘Woman has right to voice her grievance even after decades’ 
For representational purposes
UP convict, who killed 7 kin, is first woman to be hanged post Independence
For representational purposes
District collectors to be final authority on adoptions soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Have you tried a 'flying dosa' yet?
A man moving around Kochi wearing a plastic cover as facemask. Despite the rise in Covid cases, many remain callous about safety measures | A Sanesh
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp