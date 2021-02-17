STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Withdraw ‘Modi tax’ on fuel: Congress

As petrol and diesel prices touched an all-time high, Congress demanded an immediate withdrawal of 'Modi Tax' imposed over the last six years and eight months on consumers.

Published: 17th February 2021 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2021 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  As petrol and diesel prices touched an all-time high, the Congress on Tuesday demanded an immediate withdrawal of “Modi Tax” imposed over the last six years and eight months on consumers.

“Over the last six years, the additional excise burden  ‘Modi Tax’ on the common consumer has been increased by Rs 23.78 per litre on petrol and by Rs 28.37 per litre on diesel  820 per cent on diesel and 258 per cent on petrol,” Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said at a press conference.

Demanding rollback of the excise duty on petroleum products, Khera said the government has earned, “actually looted”, Rs 20 lakh crore from the consumers of petrol and diesel by imposing additional excise duty over the last six years and eight months. 

“This will reduce the petrol price to Rs 61.92 per litre and diesel price to Rs 47.51 per litre. Every common Indian deserves this relief immediately. Do we see the result of government’s spending to the tune of Rs 20 lakh crore on any sector, whether it is the agriculture sector, the MSMEs, our government employees or any other sector? What is it? Criminal and willful negligence by the government or gross mismanagement or misgovernance? Why should the common Indian pay the price for a government which is only working for a handful of corporates?” he said.

The party said in May 2014, the international crude oil price was USD 108 per barrel and petrol was selling at Rs 71.51 per litre in Delhi, while diesel was selling at Rs 57.28 per litre in Delhi.  

The international crude oil prices as of February 1, 2021, was USD 54.41 per barrel and yet as of today, the price of petrol is Rs 89.29 per litre in Delhi, whereas diesel is selling at Rs 79.70 per litre in the capital.

“Their strategy is predictable. Generate emotions and create villains. They will keep invoking villains against whom our collective emotions can be directed. They do this to keep us blinded by overwhelming emotions,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Modi Tax Narendra Modi
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People in Tamil Nadu can choose between Covaxin and Covishield
Priya Ramani and her lawyer Rebecca John after the court’s verdict | TWITTER
‘Woman has right to voice her grievance even after decades’ 
For representational purposes
UP convict, who killed 7 kin, is first woman to be hanged post Independence
For representational purposes
District collectors to be final authority on adoptions soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Have you tried a 'flying dosa' yet?
A man moving around Kochi wearing a plastic cover as facemask. Despite the rise in Covid cases, many remain callous about safety measures | A Sanesh
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp