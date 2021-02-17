Withdraw ‘Modi tax’ on fuel: Congress

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As petrol and diesel prices touched an all-time high, the Congress on Tuesday demanded an immediate withdrawal of “Modi Tax” imposed over the last six years and eight months on consumers.

“Over the last six years, the additional excise burden ‘Modi Tax’ on the common consumer has been increased by Rs 23.78 per litre on petrol and by Rs 28.37 per litre on diesel 820 per cent on diesel and 258 per cent on petrol,” Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said at a press conference.

Demanding rollback of the excise duty on petroleum products, Khera said the government has earned, “actually looted”, Rs 20 lakh crore from the consumers of petrol and diesel by imposing additional excise duty over the last six years and eight months.

“This will reduce the petrol price to Rs 61.92 per litre and diesel price to Rs 47.51 per litre. Every common Indian deserves this relief immediately. Do we see the result of government’s spending to the tune of Rs 20 lakh crore on any sector, whether it is the agriculture sector, the MSMEs, our government employees or any other sector? What is it? Criminal and willful negligence by the government or gross mismanagement or misgovernance? Why should the common Indian pay the price for a government which is only working for a handful of corporates?” he said.

The party said in May 2014, the international crude oil price was USD 108 per barrel and petrol was selling at Rs 71.51 per litre in Delhi, while diesel was selling at Rs 57.28 per litre in Delhi.

The international crude oil prices as of February 1, 2021, was USD 54.41 per barrel and yet as of today, the price of petrol is Rs 89.29 per litre in Delhi, whereas diesel is selling at Rs 79.70 per litre in the capital.

“Their strategy is predictable. Generate emotions and create villains. They will keep invoking villains against whom our collective emotions can be directed. They do this to keep us blinded by overwhelming emotions,” he said.