Woman's death: BJP accuses Maharashtra government of suppressing the case

By PTI

MUMBAI: Amid allegations that a Maharashtra minister was connected to the death of a woman from Pune, the opposition BJP on Wednesday sharpened its attack on the Shiv Sena-led government, saying it was trying to suppress the case.

Some social media posts and the BJP have claimed that the 23-year-old woman, who died after falling from a building in the Hadapsar area on February 8, was in a relationship with a cabinet minister in the state.

"The state government is suppressing the death of the woman whose death evoked suspicions. The person under the scanner is state forest minister Sanjay Rathod who is still missing. Nobody in the state government knows about his whereabouts," former state Power minister and BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bavankule told reporters.

According to Wanwadi police in Pune who have registered a case of accidental death, there was no suicide note.

Maharashtra BJP vice president Madhav Bhandari said the state government was supposed to carry out an investigation in this case but it intends to either suppress or to slow down the investigation.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who heads the three-party Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government of the Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress, had already promised a detailed probe and action against the guilty.