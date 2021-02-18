STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar calls for NIA probe into blast that injured minister Jakir Hossain

Condemning the incident, the governor, who visited the minister of state for labour at a hospital here in the evening, said that a "very expert investigation" is required into the incident.

Published: 18th February 2021 09:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2021 09:09 PM   |  A+A-

west bengal governor, jagdeep dhankar

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday called for an NIA investigation into the blast that grievously injured state minister Jakir Hossain and several others at a railway station in Murshidabad.

"I am sure the possibility of an investigation by National Investigating Agency (NIA) that has the requisite expertise to go into the matter will be involved by process of law," Dhankhar told reporters.

Describing the incident as most unfortunate and atrocious, he said that it is a reminder that violence is not a solution and has no place in society.

"Such kind of incidents are a shame on our society, I understand the state government has formed SIT," he said, maintaining that the rise in violence in recent days in West Bengal is a cause of concern.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met the governor at Raj Bhavan for more than an hour in the evening.

Dhankhar said that they discussed issues connected to governance "so that we have wholesome scenario emerging in the state".

