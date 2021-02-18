Bengal polls: Mamata refutes Shah's allegations, says Home Minister 'lying'

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Retaliating Amit Shah’s attack on her, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said never before she saw such a Union Home Minister who lies to a great extent. She refuted Shah’s allegation of poor governance following cyclone Amphan.

"He (Shah) is saying we don’t allow the celebration of Durga and Saraswati Pujas. I never saw a Home minister who lies to this extent. They have no idea about Ma Durga. Every year, we give financial grants to 28,000 clubs to organise Durga Puja. You are talking about Saraswati Puja. Do you know how to chant the mantra of Saraswati Puja?" asked the CM.

Claiming her government’s success in dealing with cyclone Amphan, Banerjee said the lives of 10 lakh people were saved because of her government’s efforts. "The Prime Minister’s visit to Amphan-ravaged areas was a drama. The Rs 1,000 crore fund given by the central government was part of the due of the state government," she said.

Replying to Shah’s allegation of political violence, the Bengal CM said, "The BJP is bringing people from outside. You are accusing others of attacking your men. First, you control yourself. Remember, an injured tiger is more dangerous. We will win the upcoming Assembly elections with the highest margin."

Hitting back on her alleged minority appeasement politics, Mamata accused a section of BJP leaders of playing the card of divisive politics. "Some people are trying to do politics with the minorities. The BJP is funding the game. The Rath Yatra event of BJP was a flop one. They are doing politics on the line of religion," she added.

Mamata castigated Shah’s announcement promising welfare schemes for fishermen. "BJP’s second-in-command went to Gangasagar. When the fishermen are attacked by tigers in the district, none of the BJP leaders are seen here," she said.

Referring to farmers’ agitation, the CM took a jibe at the saffron camp. She said: "Your party was wiped out from Punjab by the farmers. You cannot handle the farmers’ agitation and dreaming of capturing power in Bengal."