BJP will end cut-money culture, bring development in Bengal if voted to power: Shah

Speaking on the controversy over the 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan, Shah said, "Bengal CM gets angry at the slogan due to her appeasement politics.

Published: 18th February 2021 03:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2021 03:54 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Amit Shah during a public meeting to launch 5th phase of Poriborton Yatra ahead of West Bengal Assembly polls at Indira Maidan in South 24 Parganas district

Union Minister Amit Shah during a public meeting to launch 5th phase of Poriborton Yatra ahead of West Bengal Assembly polls at Indira Maidan in South 24 Parganas district. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KAKDWIP: Alleging that the TMC government has introduced a "cut-money" culture in West Bengal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the BJP's fight is to end it and take the state to the path of development if voted to power in the upcoming assembly polls.

He said the BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' is not for changing a chief minister, an MLA or a minister but ending infiltration and transforming West Bengal into a developed state.

"This 'Parivartan Yatra' is not for changing a CM, or a minister. It is for ending infiltration and also for the transformation of Bengal. You vote for the BJP. Leave alone illegal immigrants, not even a bird from across the border will be allowed to enter the state," Shah said addressing a rally here.

He also spoke about the killings of BJP workers and warned that the perpetrators will be thrown behind bars.

The union minister said the BJP is ready to take on the "goons" and the "syndicates" of the ruling TMC.

Speaking on the controversy over the 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan, Shah said, "Bengal CM gets angry at the slogan due to her appeasement politics.

" Banerjee had on January 23 declined to speak at an event to celebrate Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary where "Jai Shri Ram" slogans were raised in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Shah also slammed the TMC dispensation in the state for alleged corruption in disbursing 'Amphan' relief funds.

"The central government had sent relief funds after 'Amphan' cyclone, the money was siphoned off by the TMC leaders.

If voted to power, we will probe into this corruption.

We will form a task force for saving lives from cyclones and environmental disasters," he said.

Shah also reached out to the West Bengal government employees and said the 7th Pay Commission will be implemented in the state if the saffron party is voted to power.

"The financial condition of Bengal is so bad that the state government employees don't get the benefits of the 7th Pay Commission. If voted to power we would implement it in the state," he said.

 

