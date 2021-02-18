STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Congress sweeps Punjab civic polls, BJP last as farm stir takes its toll

As expected, the ruling Congress has swept the civic polls in Punjab which were held in the backdrop of prolonged farmers’ protests being supported by the party. 

Published: 18th February 2021 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2021 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Congress candidate Baljinder Kaur Rinki celebrates her win in the municipal election in Punjab’s Patiala district on Wednesday | Pti

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: As expected, the ruling Congress has swept the civic polls in Punjab which were held in the backdrop of prolonged farmers’ protests being supported by the party. The Shiromani Akali Dal came a distant second and the BJP came last with the main opposition AAP faring well below its expectations. The civic polls were held barely a year ahead of the Assembly polls. 

The Congress swept seven municipal corporations in the state as it bagged Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, Abohar, Pathankot, Batala, Moga and Bathinda. It was after decades that the party won back the Bathinda civic body from the Akali Dal. The results of Mohali Municipal Corporation will be declared on Thursday. 

The Bathinda Lok Sabha constituency is represented by former Union minister Harsimrat Badal of SAD, which broke off from the ruling BJP last year following differences over new farm laws.

In a major setback to the BJP, the Congress clinched the Pathankot Municipal Corporation by a big margin. Despite the BJP holding the mayor post in Pathankot, it could win only 11 seats in the corporation. The Congress won 37 out of the total 50 seats. The BJP also lost in neighbouring Saujanpur civic body, another stronghold of the party, where Congress won eight out of total 15 seats while the BJP won five.

Of the 109 municipal committees and councils in the state for which elections were held, the Congress has won 78, SAD 5, independents 14 and for 12 seats, there was no clear majority for any party. Meanwhile AAP and BJP could not win any of the seats.

In the final count of the state, the Congress won 1,199 of the 1,815 wards (municipal councils) and 281 of the 350 municipal corporation seats, with SAD trailing at 289 and 33, BJP at 38 and 20, and AAP at 57 and nine, while the remaining went largely to independents and BSP (K) and CPI winning in 13 and 12 wards respectively.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said the party’s victory was due to its “progressive policies”. “These were the first polls to be held in Punjab since the enactment of the draconian farm laws which underscored the people’s anger with the BJP, which was responsible for these laws with the active support of its former ally, the SAD, and in collusion with the ruling AAP in Delhi”. 

He said the “pro-governance and pro-progress” verdict of the urban voters endorsed their rejection of hateful political ideologies. SAD’s Dr Daljit Singh Cheema said the Congress had resorted to state-sponsored repression. “The SAD emerged as the principal opposition party despite going it alone. The AAP is completely routed. Our candidates gave a tough fight to the Congress with almost all seats witnessing a direct contest between the Congress and SAD.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Punjab civic polls congress BJP
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People in Tamil Nadu can choose between Covaxin and Covishield
Priya Ramani and her lawyer Rebecca John after the court’s verdict | TWITTER
‘Woman has right to voice her grievance even after decades’ 
For representational purposes
UP convict, who killed 7 kin, is first woman to be hanged post Independence
For representational purposes
District collectors to be final authority on adoptions soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Have you tried a 'flying dosa' yet?
A man moving around Kochi wearing a plastic cover as facemask. Despite the rise in Covid cases, many remain callous about safety measures | A Sanesh
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp