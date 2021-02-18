STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

EAM Jaishankar to visit Maldives and Mauritius beginning February 20

In Mauritius, Jaishankar will call on President Prithvirajsing Roopun and Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth.

Published: 18th February 2021 08:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2021 08:19 PM   |  A+A-

Jaishankar

India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will on Saturday embark on a four-day visit to the Maldives and Mauritius, the two strategically key maritime neighbours of India in the Indian Ocean region.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Jaishankar will visit the Maldives from February 20 to 21 and he will be in Mauritius on February 22 and 23.

"The External Affairs Minister's visit is testimony to the importance that India attaches to its close and friendly relations with the Maldives and Mauritius and is expected to lend further momentum to substantive cooperation and robust people-to-people ties," the MEA said.

In the Maldives, Jaishankar will call on President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and have substantive discussions with the ministers for foreign affairs, defence, finance, economic development and planning and infrastructure, the MEA said in a statement.

The external affairs minister (EAM) will also call on Speaker Mohamed Nasheed and meet with other political leaders.

"During this visit, EAM will review the entire gamut of our bilateral ties as well as progress of ongoing bilateral projects and hold discussions on the ongoing COVID situation, including India's continued assistance to the Maldives for its post-Covid economic recovery," the MEA said.

In Mauritius, Jaishankar will call on President Prithvirajsing Roopun and Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth.

He will also meet the minister of foreign affairs, regional integration and international trade and minister for land transport and light rail.

"The EAM will review all aspects of our bilateral relations, ongoing implementation of various infrastructure projects being carried out by India in Mauritius, and hold discussions on bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest including India's assistance to Mauritius," the MEA said.

It said both Maldives and Mauritius are India's key maritime neighbours in the Indian Ocean Region and occupy a special place in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'SAGAR' (Security and Growth for All in the Region).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
S Jaishankar Maldives Mauritius
India Matters
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai (File Photo | PTI)
2nd Covid wave? Weekend lockdown in Maharashtra town as cases surge
Image of cows used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh candidates including NRIs log in for national online cow test
Passengers are screened at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai | PTi
Centre issues new Covid guidelines: RT-PCR test must for foreign arrivals
Protesting farmers block railway tracks as part of the nationwide 'Rail Roko Andolan at Shahpur in Ambala. (Photo| PTI)
Rail roko: 'Will burn crops but continue stir', says BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK chief MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
A sneak-peek into the preparations for DMK's mega state conference ahead of assembly polls
The Indian Premier League 2021 trophy. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris and others who walked away with bank-breaking deals
Gallery
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp