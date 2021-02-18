STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
First fight Abhishek, then me: Mamata Banerjee challenges Amit Shah

BJP leaders, including Shah, have often accused Banerjee of dynasty politics, alleging that her 'Bhaipo' or nephew has received preferential treatment and will eventually be made the CM of the state.

Published: 18th February 2021 05:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2021 05:24 PM   |  A+A-

(L) West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and (R) Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photos | PTI, ANI)

By PTI

PAILAN: Hitting out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah's 'Didi-Bhaipo' jibes, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday challenged him to contest an election against her nephew Abhishek Banerjee and then think of fighting her.

Addressing a party rally in Pailan in the South 24 Parganas district, Banerjee said that Abhishek could have taken the easy route of being an MP by choosing to be a Rajya Sabha member but he fought the Lok Sabha election and got the people's mandate.

"Day and night they are talking about Didi-Bhatija. I challenge Amit Shah, contest against Abhishek Banerjee first and then me," she said, amid a loud cheer from supporters.

BJP leaders, including Shah, have often accused Banerjee of dynasty politics, alleging that her 'Bhaipo' or nephew has received preferential treatment and will eventually be made the chief minister of the state.

"How come your son became a part of the cricket administration and made hundreds of crores of rupees?" Banerjee said, in a direct attack at Shah.

She also challenged the home minister to get her into politics and toil to hold public offices.

Banerjee exuded confidence that her party will break all records of past elections in the state, get most of the votes and win the highest number of seats in the upcoming polls.

