STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Nagaland assembly resolves to unitedly work for resolution of protracted Naga problem

The assembly resolution on Naga political issue was moved by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and seconded by Leader of Opposition T R Zeliang following a day-long discussion in the house Tuesday.

Published: 18th February 2021 04:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2021 04:29 PM   |  A+A-

Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio

Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOHIMA: The Nagaland Legislative Assembly on Thursday adopted a four-point resolution on decades old Naga political struggle with the 60-member House resolving to work unitedly in facilitating ongoing negotiations for a final solution between the Centre and Naga political groups.

The union government has been holding two separate parleys with the Naga negotiators NSCN(IM) since 1997 and Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) comprising of seven groups since 2017.

The centre signed the framework agreement with NSCN(IM) on August 3, 2015 and also entered into an agreed position with NNPGs in December 2017.

However, the final conclusion of the talks is yet to be achieved.

The assembly resolution on Naga political issue was moved by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and seconded by Leader of Opposition T R Zeliang following a day-long discussion in the house Tuesday.

The resolution was drafted by a seven-member all-party committee which was unanimously constituted two days back.

The resolution states that "in honouring and adhering to the voice of the people, the august house endorses and reiterates all the past resolutions of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly on the Naga political issue, and resolves to work unitedly in facilitating the Indo-Naga political negotiations".

The assembly appreciated the continued efforts made by the central government to resolve the Naga problem through peaceful means and for acknowledging the unique history and identity of the Nagas by upholding the Naga political talks.

The members also acknowledged and appreciated the efforts made by all Naga political groups, political parties, civil society organisations, the churches and NGOs towards finding a peaceful resolution of the Naga political issue.

The house also appealed to all to continue working towards strengthening Naga unity, and come together in the spirit of oneness for larger interest of the Naga people.

Notably, on October 31, 2019 the Interlocutor for Naga peace talks and Governor of Nagaland, R N Ravi had declared that the talks have concluded.

The assembly in its resolution further "urged the Government of India and the Naga political groups to sit across the table for the conclusion of the political negotiation that is honourable, inclusive and acceptable to the people as 'One solution' without any further delay".

Subsequently, Speaker Sharingain Longkumer put the resolution to vote which was unanimously adopted by voice vote.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nagaland Legislative Assembly Naga problem NSCN (IM)
India Matters
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai (File Photo | PTI)
2nd Covid wave? Weekend lockdown in Maharashtra town as cases surge
Image of cows used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh candidates including NRIs log in for national online cow test
Passengers are screened at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai | PTi
Centre issues new Covid guidelines: RT-PCR test must for foreign arrivals
Protesting farmers block railway tracks as part of the nationwide 'Rail Roko Andolan at Shahpur in Ambala. (Photo| PTI)
Rail roko: 'Will burn crops but continue stir', says BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK chief MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
A sneak-peek into the preparations for DMK's mega state conference ahead of assembly polls
The Indian Premier League 2021 trophy. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris and others who walked away with bank-breaking deals
Gallery
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp