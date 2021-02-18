STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Not willing to contest assembly poll, informed BJP a year ago: Himanta Biswa Sarma

He, however, said that if the party decides to field him to contest the poll likely to be held in March-April, he will honour the decision.

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Senior Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that he communicated to state BJP chief Ranjeet Kumar Dass a year ago that he did not wish to contest the 2021 assembly election.

The BJP leader did not disclose the reason for his unwillingness to fight the election.

ALSO READ | Two journalists arrested for attempt to 'malign' Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

"On my birthday on February 1, 2020, I gave a letter to Ranjeet Dass saying that I don't want to fight the 2021 assembly polls. This is not known to my wife or son or any family member till now. I am making it public for the first time," Sarma said.

"However, there was one line (in that letter) which stated that if the party decides to field me as a candidate, I will follow the party's instruction," said Sarma, also the convenor of the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), the regional arm of the NDA.

The letter was hand-written and not typed, he said.

