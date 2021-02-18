STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sanjay Raut questions Centre over rise in fuel prices

The Shiv Sena leader also said that he had read the government's statement that the Centre is not responsible for the rising prices of petrol and diesel but the previous government.

Published: 18th February 2021 03:31 PM

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday hit out at the Central government over the rise in petrol prices and asked: "Where is the money going?"

"Where is the money going? Is it going to West Bengal? This is wrong, If it is so," Raut said while speaking to ANI.

Elections for 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal are likely to take place in April-May this year.

The Shiv Sena leader also said that he had read the government's statement that the Centre is not responsible for the rising prices of petrol and diesel but the previous government.

"You are at Centre for 7 years with full majority, but whenever any question rises including inflation, corruption, national security matters or China enters to the Indian territories, the answer of this government remains always same," he said.

Attacking the Centre, the Shiv Sena leader said that the government should reveal to the public that international prices of petrol and diesel are low. "If we ask questions, will we become traitors?" he asked.

Prices of LPG, petrol and diesel have been repeatedly hiked in the country.

