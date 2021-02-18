Sidhi bus tragedy: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan meets bereaved families 

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Day after a private bus plunged in a canal killing at least 51 passengers, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited the bereaved families in various parts of Sidhi district. While consoling the bereaved families, the CM said all possible relief will be provided by the government to the accident victims.

The CM also handed over Rs 7 lakh to each family as financial assistance. It included Rs 5 lakh announced by the state government and Rs 2 lakh announced by the Prime Minister.

After reaching the Sidhi district – around 560 km from Bhopal – the CM visited the Rampur Naikin town, where he met the family of young engineer Anil Kumar Gupta, who lost his wife Pinky Gupta and two-year-old son Atharwa Gupta.

He visited the Community Health Centre at Rampur Naikin and enquired about the health of the injured victims undergoing treatment. He asked about the treatment of Vibha Prajapati at the health centre and condoled the death of her brother Deepu Prajapati in the accident.

Chouhan then visited the house of deceased Vimala Dwivedi at Rampur Naikin, and consoled the family. Subsequently, he reached Churhat town by road and met the family members of deceased Shyamlal Saket in Ramnagar locality. He consoled the deceased’s wife Shanti Saket, daughter Kalpana, sons Akash and Ashish Saket. He said that the government will ensure complete arrangements for the education of children.

The CM also visited the house of deceased Khushboo Patel in Pachokhar before meeting the family of deceased Anil Patel in Padariya village and deceased Amar Jyoti Saket, in Kukkirjhar village and consoled their families.

In the state capital Bhopal, meanwhile, the transport and revenue minister Govind Singh Rajput gave instructions to the Additional Chief Secretary Transport to carry out a state-wide campaign for effective and systematic operation of passenger buses. He said that a special checking campaign should also be conducted in the state.

As per Rajput, the week-long campaign to be conducted at the state level, will consist of checking the validity of permits of passenger vehicles, fitness certificates, passenger vehicles plying on routes other than for those permits have been issued. Carrying more passengers than the capacity, carrying goods on the roofs of passenger buses plying in big cities like Bhopal and Indore, papers related to insurance and tax will also be checked. If any of them is found to be deficient, action will be taken against the concerned as per rules.