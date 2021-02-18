STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

‘Woman has right to voice her grievance even after decades’ 

Judge says an abuser is like any other person who can also be well-respected in society.

Published: 18th February 2021 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2021 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

Priya Ramani and her lawyer Rebecca John after the court’s verdict | TWITTER

By Kanu Sarda
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Expressing concern over the increasing incidents of crime and violence against women, the Delhi court said that the woman has a right to put her grievance at any platform of her choice and even after decades of the trauma.   

“The time has come for our society to understand the sexual abuse and sexual harassment and its implications on victims.  The society should understand that an abusive person is just like rest of the other person and he too has family and friends.  He can also be well respected person of the society,” Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Pandey said, acquitting journalist Priya Ramani from the criminal defamation case filed by MJ Akbar.

Akbar had taken Ramani to court after she published tweets and an article detailing the sexual harassment which she faced during a job interview in December 1993.“The victims of the sexual abuse not even speak a word about abuse for many years because sometimes she herself have no idea that she is a victim of abuse.  Most of the women who suffer abuse do not speak up about it or against it for simple reason ‘The Shame’ or the social stigma attached with the sexual -harassment and abuse.”

Sexual abuse takes away dignity and self-confidence of a woman, the order states. “The attack on the character of sex-abuser or offender by sex abuse victim, is the reaction of self defence after the mental trauma suffered by the victim regarding the shame attached with the crime committed against her.”

“It is shameful that the incidents of crime and violence against women are happening in the country where mega epics such as Mahabarata and Ramayana were written around the theme of respect for women. In Balyamiki Ramayan, the reference of great respect is found, when Prince Laxman was asked to describe about Princesses Sita, he answered that he remembers only her feet as he had never looked beyond that.”  

The court went on to refer the Aranaya Kand of Ramcharitmanas and the Sabha Parv of Mahabharata to drive home the fact that how there has been a tradition of respecting the women. “The Indian women are capable, pave the way for them to excel, they only require the freedom and equality.  The ‘glass ceiling’ will not prevent the Indian women as a road-lock for their advancement in the society, if equal opportunity and social protection be given to them,” it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Priya ramani MJ Akbar defamation case
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People in Tamil Nadu can choose between Covaxin and Covishield
Priya Ramani and her lawyer Rebecca John after the court’s verdict | TWITTER
‘Woman has right to voice her grievance even after decades’ 
For representational purposes
UP convict, who killed 7 kin, is first woman to be hanged post Independence
For representational purposes
District collectors to be final authority on adoptions soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Have you tried a 'flying dosa' yet?
A man moving around Kochi wearing a plastic cover as facemask. Despite the rise in Covid cases, many remain callous about safety measures | A Sanesh
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp