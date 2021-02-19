STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP's youth wing leader Pamela Goswami held with cocaine in Bengal

Expressing her doubt, BJP MP Locket Chatterjee said there were many incidents in which our party workers were falsely framed.

Published: 19th February 2021 07:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2021 07:27 PM   |  A+A-

Pamela Goswami (Photo | Facebook)

By Pronab Mandal
Express News Service

KOLKATA: BJP’s West Bengal youth wing functionary Pamela Goswami was arrested on Friday from New Alipore in south Kolkata after cocaine weighing 100 gm was found in her possession, said an officer of Kolkata Police.

"Armed with specific information, we intercepted her vehicle. While searching, we recovered the contraband item," said a police officer. Goswami was booked under the sections of the NDPS Act.

Expressing her doubt, BJP MP Locket Chatterjee said there were many incidents in which our party workers were falsely framed. "The police planted arms and other contraband items to frame false charges against our workers. I am not fully aware of Goswami’s incident. If it happened really, it is condemnable," she said.

TMC Miniter Chandrima Bhattacharya said the incident was a shameful event. "We saw before how BJP functionaries were involved in infant trafficking cases. Police should conduct a thorough probe into the incident," she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pamela Goswami Bengal BJP BJP youth wing cocaine Kolkata Police
India Matters
A health worker adminsitering Covishield to the frontline warriors as part of the second phase of vaccination drive in Tirupati. (Photo | Madhav K)
Upsurge in Covid cases in Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and MP: Govt
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin effective against mutant virus strains: ICMR
The minister said the government is working on the idea of including passport as one of the documents in the digilocker. (Photo | @digilocker_ind)
Submit documents for passport online using DigiLocker service: Centre
'Drishyam 2' movie Review: A richer, expansive, and far superior sequel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Naomi Osaka holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup trophy following her win in women's singles final match of Australian Open in Melbourne on February 20, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
Naomi Osaka beats Jennifer Brady to win Australian Open final
Anger over Texas’ power grid failing in the face of a record winter freeze mounted as millions of residents in the energy capital of the U.S. remained shivering. (Photo | AP)
USA Winter Woes: Power back in Texas, water problems continue
Gallery
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp