Dhaba owner says gun attack on son not triggered by domicile certificate issue

Mehra, owner of Krishna Dhaba, said he has been running it at Durga Nag area of Dalgate in Srinagar and never faced any threat during three decades of militancy in J&K.

Published: 19th February 2021 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2021 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

Krishna Dhaba in Srinagar on Thursday, a day after the shooting | zahoor punjabi

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: A day after militants shot at the son of a popular dhaba owner in Srinagar, Ramesh Kumar Mehra, he said the attack was not linked to the domicile certificate issue as the family is a resident of the erstwhile J&K state. He has demanded a thorough probe into the attack.

Mehra, owner of Krishna Dhaba, said he has been running it at Durga Nag area of Dalgate in Srinagar and never faced any threat during three decades of militancy in J&K. Akash Mehra, 22, was shot at by militants at the food joint when it was packed with customers on Wednesday evening.

“The attack on my son has nothing to do with the domicile certificate as we are state subjects,  residents of the erstwhile state of J&K,” said Ramesh. Akash is undergoing treatment at SMHS Hospital in Srinagar. Doctors said he had received a bullet in his chest and termed his condition as stable. Ramesh said they had no enmity with anybody and were living amicably in the Valley.

Associate members   give suggestions to  delimitation panel
New Delhi: Two associate members from J&K told the Delimitation Commission on Thursday that special attention be given to the difficult terrain while carrying out the delimitation exercise in the UT. The commission, headed by former SC judge Ranjana Prakash Desai, sought suggestions from the associate members on the process of delimitation of the UT. The Lok Sabha speaker had last year named Farooq Abdullah, Mohammad Akbar Lone, Hasnain Masoodi, Jugal Kishore Sharma and Union minister Jitendra Singh as the panel’s associate members from J&K . Associate members are lawmakers from their respective states who assist the delimitation panel in redrawing parliamentary and assembly constituencies.

