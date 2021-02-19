STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
In 2nd attack in three days, militants gun down two policemen in Srinagar

This is the second attack in the city in the past three days.

Published: 19th February 2021 02:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2021 04:48 PM   |  A+A-

Security personnel conduct a Cordon and Search Operation at Baghat Chowk, after three unidentified militants and a policeman were killed in two separate encounters in Budgam and Shopian districts.

Security personnel conduct a Cordon and Search Operation at Baghat Chowk, after three unidentified militants and a policeman were killed in two separate encounters. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Two policemen were killed by militants in the Baghat area on high security airport road here on Friday, police said.

The terrorists shot the two policemen from close range, a police official said, adding they were taken to a hospital where both of them succumbed.

He identified the slain policemen as constables Sohail and Mohammad Yousuf.

Security forces have launched an operation to track down the assailants, the official said.

This is the second attack in the city in the past three days.

Militants shot at and injured son of a restaurant owner in high-security Durganag area of the city on Wednesday.

The attacks in the city have come as a 24-member delegation of envoys from various countries visited Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday for assessing the ground situation in the union territory.

