STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India took 34 days to achieve one crore COVID vaccinations, 2nd fastest after US: Govt

 The US took 31 days, while the UK took 56 days to surpass the one-crore vaccination mark.

Published: 19th February 2021 03:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2021 03:49 PM   |  A+A-

A medic prepares a dose of COVID vaccine in a syringe during a vaccination drive at Hindu Rao Hospital in New Delhi

A medic prepares a dose of COVID vaccine in a syringe during a vaccination drive at Hindu Rao Hospital in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India took 34 days to achieve the landmark feat of one crore COVID-19 vaccinations, the second-fastest in the world, the health ministry said on Friday.

The US took 31 days, while the UK took 56 days to surpass the one-crore vaccination mark.

Till 8 am on Friday, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered to healthcare workers (HCWs) and frontline workers (FLWs) in the country was 1,01,88,007. 

"A total of 1,01,88,007 vaccine doses have been administered through 2,11,462 sessions, as per the provisional report till 8 am. These include 62,60,242 HCWs (1st dose), 6,10,899 HCWs (2nd dose) and 33,16,866 FLWs (1st dose)," the ministry said.

The second dose of the COVID-19 vaccination started being administered to those who have completed 28 days since the receipt of the first dose from February 13. The vaccination of the FLWs started on February 2.

ALSO READ: Clinical trials indicate India's vaccines will be effective against Covid-19 variants, says ICMR

As on the 34th day of the vaccination drive (February 18), a total of 6,58,674 vaccine doses were administered, of which 4,16,942 beneficiaries were inoculated across 10,812 sessions for the first dose (HCWs and FLWs), while 2,41,732 HCWs received the second dose, the ministry stated.

The country is witnessing a progressive increase in the number of vaccinations day by day, it underlined.

Eight states account for 57.47 per cent of the total vaccine doses administered in the country. Uttar Pradesh alone accounts for 10.5 per cent (10,70,895).

Seven states account for 60.85 per cent of the second vaccine doses administered. Telangana leads the chart with a 12-per cent (73,281) share of the second doses administered in the country.

Sixteen states and Union territories have not reported any COVID-19 death in a span of 24 hours. These are Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Goa, Jharkhand, Meghalaya, Puducherry, Chandigarh, Manipur, Mizoram, Lakshadweep, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Tripura, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

The number of fatalities reported was between one and five in 15 states and Union territories, while it was between six and 10 in three states and Union territories.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in India currently stands at 1,39,542, accounting for only 1.27 per cent of its total caseload.

The number of patients who have recuperated from the viral disease has gone up to over 1.06 crore (1,06,67,741) with 10,896 of them recovering in a span of 24 hours.

The ministry said 83.15 per cent of the new recoveries were reported from six states.

Kerala reported the maximum number of single-day recoveries at 5,193, followed by Maharashtra (2,543) and Tamil Nadu (470).

A total 13,193 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection were recorded in a span of 24 hours, the ministry said, adding that 86.6 per cent of those were reported from six states. Maharashtra accounted for the highest number of 5,427 cases, followed by Kerala (4,584) and Tamil Nadu (457).

Also, 97 fatalities due to COVID-19 were recorded in 24 hours, the ministry said, adding that five states account for 76.29 per cent of those. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (38), followed by Kerala (14) and Punjab (10).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India COVID-19 vaccination healthcare workers India COVID-19 cases
India Matters
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai (File Photo | PTI)
2nd Covid wave? Weekend lockdown in Maharashtra town as cases surge
Image of cows used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh candidates including NRIs log in for national online cow test
Passengers are screened at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai | PTi
Centre issues new Covid guidelines: RT-PCR test must for foreign arrivals
Protesting farmers block railway tracks as part of the nationwide 'Rail Roko Andolan at Shahpur in Ambala. (Photo| PTI)
Rail roko: 'Will burn crops but continue stir', says BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Erode's famous idlis, made with love: Here's why they're different from the ones made at home
DMK chief MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
A sneak-peek into the preparations for DMK's mega state conference ahead of assembly polls
Gallery
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp