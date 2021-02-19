STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Maharashtra's caravan policy aims to promote tourism, generate jobs'

The caravan policy allows private players to get vehicles for tourism and set up caravan parks at public and private places.

Published: 19th February 2021 11:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2021 11:38 AM   |  A+A-

Image of a caravan used for representational purpose only

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government's 'caravan tourism' policy aims not only to provide a different experience to travel enthusiasts, but also promote tourism in the state's remote areas and create job opportunities, an official has said.

The Maharashtra cabinet on Wednesday approved the caravan tourism policy that seeks to give incentives to tour operators and at the same time boost employment opportunities in the pandemic-battered sector.

Valsa Nair Singh, principal secretary of the state tourism department, said in a statement on Thursday, "The policy is expected to provide a different experience other than the traditional stays to the people who love to travel. It will promote tourism in remote areas and also create job opportunities."

Travel enthusiasts can explore Maharashtra, which has an array of colorful shrines, historic caves, golden beaches lined with swaying palm trees, forests, heritage sites and hill stations, she said.

The caravan policy allows private players to get vehicles for tourism and set up caravan parks at public and private places.

It is an attempt to make the state even more popular in terms of tourism, she said.

A caravan is a specially-built vehicle used for the purpose of travel, leisure and accommodation.

These caravans will be equipped with facilities like beds for stay at night, kitchen, toilet, sofa and table for comfort of the travellers.

A caravan park is a place where such vehicles can stay overnight, where basic or advanced amenities and facilities, such as water refill, battery charging and disposal of sewage, is provided.

These caravan parks will be set up in the buffer zone of a forest, near a dam or the base of a hill fort.

Food courts will be available there and information regarding local sightseeing spots will be provided.

As per the caravan policy, the state government has allowed the use different sets of caravans like single-axle and twin-axle caravans, folding caravan, camper trailer, the statement said.

"We will set up caravan parking bays across the state.

The land available from irrigation, forest or revenue departments or the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) will be identified and developed for this purpose.

These places will have basic facilities like electricity, water, security, safety.

A memorandum of understanding will be signed with private tour operators for its use," she added.

Talking about the initiative, Dhananjay Sawalkar, director of directorate of tourism, said, "The caravan policy will also cater to the seasonal and the festive demands, particularly when there is a Kumbh Mela in Nashik or Pandharpur Yatra (annual pilgrimage), etc.

" There is a lot of demand from travellers for accommodation, especially in small towns.

So this caravan facility will cater to the demand, he added.

"We have allowed setting up caravan parks along the major highways in Maharashtra.

So, for overnight stay also these caravan will be useful," he said.

According to Sawalkar, the transport department has given an incentive on the vehicle taxes, particularly those who are going to invest in caravans.

On the similar line, the tourism department is also giving incentives in the form of state GST, electricity duty, stamp duty, and commercial water charges.

All these benefits will be given to the caravan parks.

Apart from that, the tourism department will facilitate them to purchase land and also provide training and help for the marketing of these caravans, he said.

PTI MR NP NP 02191120 NNNN

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra caravan tourism policy
India Matters
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai (File Photo | PTI)
2nd Covid wave? Weekend lockdown in Maharashtra town as cases surge
Image of cows used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh candidates including NRIs log in for national online cow test
Passengers are screened at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai | PTi
Centre issues new Covid guidelines: RT-PCR test must for foreign arrivals
Protesting farmers block railway tracks as part of the nationwide 'Rail Roko Andolan at Shahpur in Ambala. (Photo| PTI)
Rail roko: 'Will burn crops but continue stir', says BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK chief MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
A sneak-peek into the preparations for DMK's mega state conference ahead of assembly polls
The Indian Premier League 2021 trophy. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris and others who walked away with bank-breaking deals
Gallery
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp