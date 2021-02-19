STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Scrapping of Article 370 ended sufferings: L-G

He informed the envoys that the Modi government had drawn up excellent ideas and initiatives of industrialisation even in far-flung areas so that jobs could be created for youth.

Former Union Minister and senior BJP leader Manoj Sinha

J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Years of suffering of the people of J&K ended on August 5, 2019, when its special status granted by Article 370 was abrogated, Lt-Governor Manoj Sinha told the foreign diplomats who met him on the second day of their-two-visit. 

“Efforts of the PM ushered the UT into a new era, which has brought about socio-economic development and empowerment of the people,” Sinha told the 24 foreign envoys on the political, security and economic situation in J&K.

He informed the envoys that the Modi government had drawn up excellent ideas and initiatives of industrialisation even in far-flung areas so that jobs could be created for youth. He said the government is investing more than ever before in infrastructure, industries, education, healthcare, skill development, sustainable livelihood.

Terming militancy as the biggest enemy of human-kind, Sinha said: “Despite attempts by our neighbour to destabilise the security situation and trigger social disharmony, the government remains resolute.

