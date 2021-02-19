STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UP: Two teen girls buried in Unnao village under heavy security blanket

On Friday morning, the bodies of the two girls were buried in their agriculture fields in the presence of senior officials and police personnel in large numbers.

Published: 19th February 2021 01:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2021 02:05 PM   |  A+A-

Security personnel stand guard during post-mortem of two minor Dalit girls, who were found dead in a field, near Baburaha village in Unnao district. (Photo | PTI)

Security personnel stand guard during post-mortem of two minor Dalit girls, who were found dead in a field, near Baburaha village in Unnao district. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

UNNAO: The last rites of two teenage girls, found dead in an agriculture field in Babuhara village of Asoha police station area, were performed here on Friday morning amid tight security arrangements, officials said.

Three girls -- aged 16, 15 and 14 -- were found in a field by the villagers on Wednesday night when they did not return after leaving their house to take fodder for cattle.

The local residents had rushed the teenagers, who are all related to each other, to a hospital where two of them were declared brought dead.

The 16-year-old girl was rushed to a district hospital and later referred to a Kanpur healthcare facility where she is presently undergoing treatment, police said.

On Friday morning, the bodies of Komal (15) and Kajal (14) were buried in their agriculture fields in the presence of senior officials and police personnel in large numbers.

The bodies were brought to their village after a post-mortem was done on Thursday but the last rites could not be performed on the day, police said.

With regard to performing the last rites, Unnao District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar said talks were held on Thursday with the deceased girls' family, who were not willing to take it up immediately as they were waiting for their son to arrive from another city and had also cited that the funeral can not be done as it was already sunset.

The DM refuted reports of any pressure being exerted on the family and said that the last rites were performed on Friday as per the wishes of the family.

When asked if the family has made any demand, the DM said no letter has been given by the family to the administration and state government.

However, some outsiders present in the village on Thursday were making the family members write a letter stating their demands and the administration had come to know about it.

Our officials, including the ADM, were present on the spot but the family has so far not given any "demand letter" to us, Kumar added.

The DM claimed that despite the presence of some outsiders, there was peace in the village.

The district unit president of BJP Raj Kishore Rawat and local MLA Anil Singh were present during the funeral on Friday.

The district officials had made elaborate arrangements with heavy deployment of security personnel and barricades being installed.

The security covered about one kilometre on the four paths reaching the village with a magistrate-level official posted at every barricade to check people.

Personnel from six police stations were also deployed for cover.

Director General of Police Hitesh Chandra Awasthi had said on Thursday, "The post-mortem of the two girls was done by a panel of doctors and no injury before death or external injuries were found on their bodies.  The cause of death could not be ascertained and viscera has been preserved for chemical analysis." 

"We are taking help of forensic experts and looking into all possibilities," the DGP had said.

A medical bulletin by the Kanpur hospital treating the third girl had noted that it was a suspected case of poisoning.

Apart from Section 302 (murder), the FIR also lists Section 201 of the Indian Penal Code, related to causing disappearance of evidence.

The case mentioning the two sections was lodged on the basis of the family's complaint, the police had stated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
unnao crimes Unnao dalit girls
India Matters
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai (File Photo | PTI)
2nd Covid wave? Weekend lockdown in Maharashtra town as cases surge
Image of cows used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh candidates including NRIs log in for national online cow test
Passengers are screened at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai | PTi
Centre issues new Covid guidelines: RT-PCR test must for foreign arrivals
Protesting farmers block railway tracks as part of the nationwide 'Rail Roko Andolan at Shahpur in Ambala. (Photo| PTI)
Rail roko: 'Will burn crops but continue stir', says BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK chief MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
A sneak-peek into the preparations for DMK's mega state conference ahead of assembly polls
The Indian Premier League 2021 trophy. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris and others who walked away with bank-breaking deals
Gallery
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp