STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uttarakhand floods: One more body recovered, toll now 62

One body was recovered late Thursday night from the banks of the Alaknanda at Helang between Joshimath and Pipalkoti, Chamoli district police said.

Published: 19th February 2021 01:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2021 01:16 PM   |  A+A-

Rescue operations inside the Tapovan tunnel in Chamoli | PTI

By PTI

GOPESHWAR: One more body has been recovered from a flood-hit area in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, taking the toll in the glacial disaster to 62, even as search and rescue operations continued for the 13th day at the NTPC's Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project site.

One body was recovered late Thursday night from the banks of the Alaknanda at Helang between Joshimath and Pipalkoti, Chamoli district police said on Friday.

The body was found at a coffer barrage of the THDC, it said.

With this recovery, the toll in the February 7 disaster has risen to 62 while 142 people are still missing, they said.

The number of bodies recovered from the intake Adit tunnel of Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project where a massive search operation has been under way ever since the tragedy struck still stands at 13.

Besides, 28 human limbs have also been recovered from different places in the affected area out of which one has been identified.

Thirty-three bodies out of the 62 recovered so far have also been identified, police said, adding the DNAs of unidentified bodies are being preserved.

The glacial burst over Rishiganga had triggered an avalanche which had demolished a 13.

2 MW hydel project along the river besides causing extensive damage to the NTPC's Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project along Dhauliganga.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
uttarakhand disaster chamoli disaster uttarakhand glacier burst Tapovan tunnel
India Matters
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai (File Photo | PTI)
2nd Covid wave? Weekend lockdown in Maharashtra town as cases surge
Image of cows used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh candidates including NRIs log in for national online cow test
Passengers are screened at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai | PTi
Centre issues new Covid guidelines: RT-PCR test must for foreign arrivals
Protesting farmers block railway tracks as part of the nationwide 'Rail Roko Andolan at Shahpur in Ambala. (Photo| PTI)
Rail roko: 'Will burn crops but continue stir', says BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK chief MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
A sneak-peek into the preparations for DMK's mega state conference ahead of assembly polls
The Indian Premier League 2021 trophy. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris and others who walked away with bank-breaking deals
Gallery
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp