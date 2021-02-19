STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Yavatmal shut down for 10 days; strict rules in Mumbai

As Covid cases are speedily rising in Maharashtra, the authorities in Mumbai and elsewhere clamped down with fresh safety measures on Thursday.

Published: 19th February 2021 08:17 AM

India lockdown, covid lockdown

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: As Covid cases are speedily rising in Maharashtra, the authorities in Mumbai and elsewhere clamped down with fresh safety measures on Thursday. The administration in eastern Maharashtra’s Yavatmal district ordered a 10-day lockdown from Thursday night. Similarly, Amravati will have a weekend lockdown from 8 pm on Saturday to 7 am on Monday.

Maharashtra on Thursday reported 5,427 Covid cases, a sizable number of them coming from Akola and Nagpur divisions. Officials said there is an almost 64 per cent jump in Covid cases in last 18 days in Maharashtra.

“People should follow the pandemic norms strictly... We have put a limit of  50 people for wedding functions, but  people are not following it,” asked Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Amravati, Akola and Yavatmal are especially in the radar due to the high number of Covid cases.

In Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal corporation has issued strict guidelines. Anyone found flouting the guidelines will face cases. Additionally, any building in Mumbai with more than five active cases of Covid will be sealed.

Face mask is mandatory when people are out on the roads, the civic body said. Orders to raid marriage halls, clubs, restaurants etc. to check Covid appropriate behaviour were also issued by the municipal corporation.

