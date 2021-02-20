Alarm in Maharashtra due to rise in Covid-19 cases, gatherings under scanner

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra saw a surge in Covid-19 numbers, with 6112 positive cases on Friday.

According to the health department, more new cases were reported than recoveries and patients discharged.

​On Saturday, 2159 were cured and discharged, while 44 died. In January, average new cases were 1000 per day.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has asked the vigilance department to conduct surprise visits to wedding halls, functions and parties to check whether pandemic guidelines are properly followed or not.

If they are not, marriage hall owners would be fined Rs 5000 and the hall will be sealed for 15 days.

Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar visited the Seven Hills hospital and asked offficials to prepare for more Covid cases.

The Vidarbha region continues to witness more positive cases. In Nagpur district, 755 new cases and nine deaths were reported on Friday.

This figure was 755 in Amaravati, 183 in Akola, 756 in Pune and 823 in Mumbai. However, as per the government report, no foreign strain was found.

A statement says that in samples tested, no virus found in Brazil, South Africa, and Great Britain was detected. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray asked local bodies to impose lockdown restrictions wherever required to contain the spread.

Incidentally, several ministers of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government are infected. They include Irrigation Minister Jayant Patil, Health Minister Rajesh Tope, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and NCP leader Eknath Khadse.

Celebrations subdued on birthday of Shivaji

Shiv Jayanti, the birth anniversary of warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji, was celebrated in a subdued manner in Maharashtra on Friday.

The state government had advised people against taking out processions, which are witnessed in many parts in normal times. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari offered floral tributes to a Shivaji statue at Shivaji Park.

Minister Ashok Chavan, mayor Kishori Pednekar and Municipal Commissioner IS Chahal were present. The governor later participated in the Shiv Jayanti celebrations organised by BMC.