Bihar Assembly budget session kick-starts with 'applauses' from Governor for Nitish Kumar govt

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Applauding the state government in its fight against COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Phagu Chauhan marked the beginning of the Budget Session by addressing a joint sitting of the Bihar Legislature on Friday.

On the first day of the Budget Session, Phagu Chauhan outlined the achievements of the state and spoke about how the Bihar government was trying to make the state 'self-reliant' at all fronts.

The governor said that the state government has been constantly trying to make women self-reliant and has also conducted skill-mapping of labourers, who returned back to the state during COVID-19 lockdown.

Reiterating the government's claim, the Governor said that free COVID-19 vaccines will be provided to all people in Bihar.

Expressing his satisfactions on the government'e performance, he further said that the Nitish Kumar-led government is providing all possible assistance to youth and farmers of the state.

He also appreciated that the organised crimes in the state were contained and modernisation of police forces has been taken up on the priority.

At the end of Governor Phagu Chauhan and speaker Vijay K Sinha's address, the state finance minister and deputy CM Tar Kishor Prasad presented the economic survey of Bihar for 2020-21.

Prasad claimed that the state has started moving on the path of "good governance coupled with all inclusive developments."

Meanwhile, leader of opposition Tejashwi Yadav termed the address by governor as a "lie" and slammed chief minister Nitish Kumar for being silent on the deaths of farmers, who agitated against the three new farm bills.

"Both the JD-U and the BJP are anti- farmer parties and deviating the people from real issues," Yadav alleged.

Some MLAs from the Opposition arrived outside the House either riding a bicycle or carrying earthen oven with woods pieces as a mark of protest against the rise in price of fuel.

Pratima Kumari and Shakil Ahamed of Congress Party arrived with an earthen oven and a bundle of firewood as a symbolic protest.

Congress MLA from Rajapakar Pratima Kumari said that the high fuel prices had made "running households extremely difficult."

"Since LPG prices are sky-rocketing, we have come here with earthen oven that is used by poor in the rural areas to cook food."

The assembly session, which started on February 19, will last till March 24. There will be a total of 22 working days in this session.

