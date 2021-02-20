STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

First batch of central forces reaches Bengal for Assembly polls

A BJP delegation complained that the state government has planned the deployment of the central force in a manner that will serve the interest of the ruling party.

Published: 20th February 2021 08:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2021 08:24 PM   |  A+A-

CRPF

Image used of CRPF for representational purposes. (File Photo | PTI)

By Pronab Mandal
Express News Service

KOLKATA: The first batch of 12 companies of central police force (CPF) personnel arrived in West Bengal on Saturday ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

Four companies have been deployed in Kolkata and its adjoining areas and rests sent to Birbhum, West Midnapore, and Jhargram.

Meanwhile, a delegation of BJP met the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Aariz Aftab and complained that the state government has planned deployment of the the central force in a manner that will serve the interest of the ruling party. They also alleged that the CPF personnel would not be sent to the areas which have witnessed widespread violence. The delegation also requested the CEO to convene an all-party meeting in this regard.

In the letter submitted to the CEO, the delegation said that contractual employees were registered at district level as Group-D staff to perform the work of the polling personnel which is illegal. They are not regular government employees and therefore, not answerable to anyone.

ALSO READ | 'Bengal wants its own daughter': TMC launches Assembly poll slogan

"It has come to our notice that the state government has allocated CPF to various police districts in a manner that will serve the best interest of the party in power, without any regard to areas which have witnessed wide spread violence. There will no point served if CPF is made to make route marches in National and State Highways ad are kept away from sensitive areas," said BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta.

The delegation demanded an all-party meeting. "In the interest of confidence-building among voters to ensure a free a fair poll, we request you to call the meeting at the earliest so that all the stake holders can give their suggestions for such deployment, area domination and confidence building," Dasgupta wrote.

Sources in the Election Commission said more than 1,000 companies of CPF would be deployed in Bengal in this election. "In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, around 750 companies of CPF were engaged in Bengal election duty. This year, the number of booths would be more than one lakh (it was around 79,000 in previous elections) because of Covid-19 pandemic. Around 125 companies of CPF will arrive the state by the end of this month," said an official of the commission.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengal polls central police force Bengal BJP TMC
India Matters
For representational purposes (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)
Finally, Google and Facebook will begin paying for ‘free’ news
'3-month gap between Oxford vaccine doses gives more protection'
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra officials blame ignorance for COVID-19 spike
For representational purposes (File photo| Martin Louis, EPS)
Chennai metro fare slashed by Rs 20, to come into effect from February 22

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Naomi Osaka holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup trophy following her win in women's singles final match of Australian Open in Melbourne on February 20, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
Naomi Osaka beats Jennifer Brady to win Australian Open final
Anger over Texas’ power grid failing in the face of a record winter freeze mounted as millions of residents in the energy capital of the U.S. remained shivering. (Photo | AP)
USA Winter Woes: Power back in Texas, water problems continue
Gallery
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike goes viral
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp