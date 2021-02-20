Include more information on northeastern region in national syllabus: Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma

By PTI

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Saturday said there is need to include more information on the culture and history of northeastern region in the national syllabus.

This, he said, would help to promote national integration.

Sangma was virtually participating at the NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting where Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu had also made a similar suggestion.

"In the @NITIAayog Governing Council meeting chaired by @narendramodi ji, honble CM Arunachal Pradesh @PemaKhanduBJP ji gave a wonderful suggestion of including more info on northeast culture chapters in national syllabus. It will go a long way in building national integration," the chief minister tweeted.

In the @NITIAayog Governing Council meeting Chaired by @narendramodi ji, hon’ble CM Arunachal Pradesh @PemaKhanduBJP ji gave a wonderful suggestion of including more info on north east culture chapters in national syllabus. It will go a long way in building national integration. — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) February 20, 2021

Sangma also stressed the importance of strengthening cooperative federalism.

"In #NitiAayog's Governing Council meet with PM @narendramodi ji, Lt Governors & CMs, stressed on the need to strengthen cooperative federalism through Sister-State relationship & the role GoI can play in fostering reciprocal economic development for States," he added.