Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to address Meghalaya MLAs

By PTI

SHILLONG: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will address the MLAs of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly during his two-day visit to the state later this month, officials said on Saturday.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma had invited the Lok Sabha Speaker to visit the state, they said.

Birla is scheduled to address the state legislators on February 25.

He will also inspect the construction of the new Meghalaya Assembly building at New Shillong, according to a statement from the Assembly The new assembly building is being built at a cost of Rs 127 crore.

Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh inspected the construction of the new Assembly building at New Shillong on Friday.

Metbah said that the construction work has been progressing at a smooth pace and the contactor is confident of handing over the new building to the state government by February 2022.