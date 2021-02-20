Mosquitoes, overflowing water tank gives CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan sleepless night, PWD sub-engineer suspended

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Sleepless night due to mosquitoes and an overflowing water tank for Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan recently at the Circuit House has resulted in the suspension of a public works department (PWD) sub engineer in Sidhi district.

The Rewa Divisional Commissioner Rajesh Jain on Thursday issued an order to suspend Babulal Gupta, the PWD sub engineer in-charge of the Circuit House in Sidhi district.The CM was in Sidhi on Wednesday to meet the families, who had lost their loved ones in the Tuesday early morning canal tragedy, which has so far claimed 53 lives.

The CM stayed overnight on Wednesday at the Sidhi Circuit House. He reached there late on Wednesday night after holding a meeting of divisional and district administration officials over the Tuesday morning tragedy.

Once at the Circuit House, he couldn’t sleep due to mosquito menace after which the mosquito repellent liquid was arranged at 2.30 am. It was only an hour later that the CM fell asleep, only to wake up half an hour later at 4 am due to an overflowing water tank, which the CM had to turn off himself.

According to the suspension order issued on Thursday, the PWD sub-engineer in-charge of the Sidhi Circuit House was told well in advance about the night stay of the distinguished guest, but the necessary arrangements weren’t made there.

Taking notice of the unhygienic conditions which prevailed at the Circuit House during the CM's stay, the PWD sub engineer was suspended.