STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Amid rise in fresh Covid-19 cases in Chhattisgarh, leaders spread words of 'caution'

The union health ministry in its statement named Chhattisgarh, among five other states, witnessing a rise in new active coronavirus cases.

Published: 21st February 2021 11:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2021 11:08 AM   |  A+A-

Amid upsurge in fresh Covid-19 cases, tribal and religious leaders caution masses

Amid upsurge in fresh Covid-19 cases, tribal and religious leaders caution masses.

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: With an increase in daily new Covid-19 cases reported in Chhattisgarh, the tribal and religious leaders have joined hands to prevent the spread of fresh infections. They have made an appeal to the people to proactively follow all Covid-19 protocols in the state.

The leaders further pledged their support to the Covid vaccination drive to boost confidence among the masses.

The union health ministry in its statement named Chhattisgarh, among five other states, witnessing a rise in new active coronavirus cases in recent days.

The religious, community and tribal leaders in Chhattisgarh stated that the threat from the coronavirus remains despite rise in awareness. 

"So we must encourage others to promote Covid appropriate behaviours like wearing mask, hand-washing with soaps and maintaining physical distance by six feet", they stated.

The tribal leaders from south Chhattisgarh’s Bastar zone and the north Sarguja region asserted that people  will have realise to live with the Covid -19.

They expressed admiration for the vaccination efforts and assured to be strong advocates of the vaccine in the most marginalised communities.

Representative of the Muslim and Sikh said that they will raise further awareness among their communities through a series of health camps and provide volunteers to promote the drive against Covid-19.

Job Zachariah, chief of UNICEF Chhattisgarh said, “The faith and tribal leaders wield immense influence in the family and the community. Their support assumes significance in promoting the vaccination and equally follow the Covid protocols in their places of worship and in the community”.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus Coronavirus pandemic Chhattisgarh
India Matters
For representational purposes (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)
Finally, Google and Facebook will begin paying for ‘free’ news
'3-month gap between Oxford vaccine doses gives more protection'
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra officials blame ignorance for COVID-19 spike
For representational purposes (File photo| Martin Louis, EPS)
Chennai metro fare slashed by Rs 20, to come into effect from February 22

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Naomi Osaka holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup trophy following her win in women's singles final match of Australian Open in Melbourne on February 20, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
Naomi Osaka beats Jennifer Brady to win Australian Open final
Anger over Texas’ power grid failing in the face of a record winter freeze mounted as millions of residents in the energy capital of the U.S. remained shivering. (Photo | AP)
USA Winter Woes: Power back in Texas, water problems continue
Gallery
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike goes viral
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp