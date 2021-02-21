Amid rise in fresh Covid-19 cases in Chhattisgarh, leaders spread words of 'caution'

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: With an increase in daily new Covid-19 cases reported in Chhattisgarh, the tribal and religious leaders have joined hands to prevent the spread of fresh infections. They have made an appeal to the people to proactively follow all Covid-19 protocols in the state.

The leaders further pledged their support to the Covid vaccination drive to boost confidence among the masses.

The union health ministry in its statement named Chhattisgarh, among five other states, witnessing a rise in new active coronavirus cases in recent days.

The religious, community and tribal leaders in Chhattisgarh stated that the threat from the coronavirus remains despite rise in awareness.

"So we must encourage others to promote Covid appropriate behaviours like wearing mask, hand-washing with soaps and maintaining physical distance by six feet", they stated.

The tribal leaders from south Chhattisgarh’s Bastar zone and the north Sarguja region asserted that people will have realise to live with the Covid -19.

They expressed admiration for the vaccination efforts and assured to be strong advocates of the vaccine in the most marginalised communities.

Representative of the Muslim and Sikh said that they will raise further awareness among their communities through a series of health camps and provide volunteers to promote the drive against Covid-19.

Job Zachariah, chief of UNICEF Chhattisgarh said, “The faith and tribal leaders wield immense influence in the family and the community. Their support assumes significance in promoting the vaccination and equally follow the Covid protocols in their places of worship and in the community”.