Bihar court gives death penalty to man for raping, murdering 9-year-old girl

Published: 21st February 2021 11:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2021 11:35 AM

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: A local court of Bihar's Gopalganj district gave death penalty to a man, on Saturday, accused of raping and murdering a 9-year-old girl. The court completed the trial within six months of the case being lodged.

On August 25, the Sidhwalia police of Gopalganj recovered the minor's body in a gunny bag from the house of the main suspect, Jai Kishor Shah, at Bakhraur village, 140 km away from Patna. 

After the victim's body was recovered, Jai Kishor Shah ran away from the his village.

The rape took place when the victim went to play in the neighbourhing house. When the parents of the girl could not find their daughter, they along with the other villagers conducted a search. The villagers suspected something was wrong as a foul smell lingered around Shah's house though it was closed from outside.

The villagers broke open shah's house and found blood stains in a steel box, inside which the victim's body was found wrapped in a gunny bag. The accused was arrested by the police.

Shah, an alcoholic, was named in the FIR lodged under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and POCSO.

According to ADG (HQ) Jitendra Kumar, the police completed the investigation very quicky and placed the case for a speedy trial.

Bihar police lodged 1,330 rape cases in 2020, 1,450 rape cases in 2019 and 1,475 in 2018.

