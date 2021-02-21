STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP's mission is to work for country, its development: PM at party office bearers' meet

The party also passed a resolution thanking him for reforms in the agriculture sector and for his able leadership in effective handling of the COVID-19 situation.

Published: 21st February 2021 08:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2021 10:24 PM

PM Modi with BJP President J P Nadda during the inauguration of a meeting of BJP's national office-bearers at the NDMC convention centre in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' is the "basic mantra" of the party and its mission is to work for the country and its development.

While addressing the first meeting of the BJP's new set of national office-bearers, he also said that keeping this mantra in mind, the government had done "positive work" and highlighted the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and reforms in the agriculture sector.

Modi asked members of the BJP to strengthen and expand the party with the motto of 'nation first' as well as to take part in welfare works going beyond politics.

During the meeting, which was chaired by BJP president J P Nadda, the party also passed a resolution lauding the prime minister and the Centre for reforms in the agriculture sector, bringing the three new farm laws and for his able leadership in effective handling of the COVID-19 situation.

The prime minister, while defining the BJP's mission to the party leaders, said it is not to achieve power but to serve the nation and make it prosperous, BJP general secretary Bhupender Yadav said at a press conference.

"Prime Minister Modi told party leaders that Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas (with all, development for all and with everyone's trust) is the basic mantra for the BJP and the party is doing positive work such as Goods and Services Tax, reforms in the agriculture sector and others while keeping this mantra in mind," he said The general secretary said that Modi asked party leaders to work for strengthening and expanding the BJP with the motto of "nation first" and told them to take part in welfare works going beyond politics.

The meeting was inaugurated by Modi and it started by paying tributes to those who lost their lives due to the coronavirus.

The political resolution moved by BJP vice president Raman Singh was passed in the meeting and it thanked the prime minister for the reforms in the agriculture sector and his able leadership in effective handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The government brought in three farm laws in the interest of farmers to ensure they get the right price for their produce, their income doubles and that they have the freedom to sell their farm produce where they want to," reads the resolution.

Singh said the resolution also highlights the impact of the Garib Kalyan Yojana during the pandemic, comprehensive budget and diligent handling of the situation on the Line of Actual Control with China.

Earlier, BJP general secretary Arun Singh had informed that during the course of the meet, discussions will be held on farm laws, Aatmanirbhar Bharat and upcoming state polls.

The meeting, which was also being attended by BJP state unit presidents, assumes significance as it came amid fierce protests by a section of farmers in Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh against the three new farm laws.

The farmer union leaders have been stepping up their attack on the Modi government over the issue.

The BJP is also readying for the assembly polls in five states, including West Bengal, which is being eyed by the saffron party as its next big prize in its bid to expand its footprint across the country.

These national official-bearers were appointed last year after Nadda took over as party president, and no physical meeting could be held so far due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

