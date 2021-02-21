CBI knocks on Trinamool leader Abhishek Banerjee's house, summons wife in coal case

By Online Desk

A CBI team reached Trinamool leader and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek's house in Kolkata on Sunday in connection with an alleged coal smuggling case.

Abhishek's wife Rujira Narula has been asked to join the probe.

According to sources, a team of CBI's anti-corruption branch went to Abhishek Banerjee's residence at south Kolkata's Harish Mukherjee Street and served the notice.

On February 2, the investigating team of CBI also went to Andal area and visited some open-cast mines at Kajora. They had conducted a detailed probe into the illegal mining syndicate, carrying out raids in the Asansol-Durgapur belt to collate more information about the illegal network.

CBI had in November 2020 filed a case to probe the illegal coal smuggling from Kunustoria and Kajoria coal fields of Eastern Coalfield Limited.