STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Gujarat civic polls: Amit Shah casts his vote in Ahmedabad

Voting is currently underway for elections to six municipal corporationsin Gujarat - Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Jamnagar and Bhavnagar.

Published: 21st February 2021 01:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2021 01:06 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday cast his vote at a polling booth here for election to the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and expressed confidence that the BJP will win the civic polls in Gujarat.

Voting is currently underway for elections to six municipal corporationsin Gujarat - Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Jamnagar and Bhavnagar.

The BJP has ruled the six corporations for last several terms.

Shah, who is enrolled as a voter here, exercised his franchise at a polling booth in Naranpura sub-divisional office of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation along with his family members.

After casting his vote, the senior BJP leader and his family members also offered prayers at the Kamnath Mahadev temple located nearby.

Later, talking to reporters, Shah expressed confidence that the BJP will win the civic polls in Gujarat.

"The BJP has emerged victorious across the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I am sure that Gujarat, from where the BJP's victory journey started, will again establish itself as a stronghold of the BJP," he said.

Shah said the development journey started by the BJP under Modi's leadership continues across the country, and many states have taken inspiration from it.

"I am sure that voters will turn out in large numbers and development will win," he added.

Tight security arrangements were made at the polling booth where Shah and his family members cast their votes.

The counting of votes will take place on Tuesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amit Shah Gujarat Civic Polls Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Polls Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Polls 2021 Gujarat Civic Polls 2021 Ahmedabad
India Matters
For representational purposes (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)
Finally, Google and Facebook will begin paying for ‘free’ news
'3-month gap between Oxford vaccine doses gives more protection'
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra officials blame ignorance for COVID-19 spike
For representational purposes (File photo| Martin Louis, EPS)
Chennai metro fare slashed by Rs 20, to come into effect from February 22

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Naomi Osaka holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup trophy following her win in women's singles final match of Australian Open in Melbourne on February 20, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
Naomi Osaka beats Jennifer Brady to win Australian Open final
Anger over Texas’ power grid failing in the face of a record winter freeze mounted as millions of residents in the energy capital of the U.S. remained shivering. (Photo | AP)
USA Winter Woes: Power back in Texas, water problems continue
Gallery
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike goes viral
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp