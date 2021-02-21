India records 14,264 new COVID-19 cases, 90 fresh fatalities

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Daily COVID-19 cases in India registered an increase for the fourth consecutive day with the country recording 14,264 new cases, taking the total tally to 1,09,91,651, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll increased to 1,56,302 with 90 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The country had registered 18,855 infections in a day on January 29.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,06,89,715 which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.25 per cent and the case fatality rate stands at 1.42 per cent.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 1.5 lakh.

There are 1,45,634 active cases of coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 1.32 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR, 21,09,31,530 samples have been tested up to February 20 with 6,70,050 samples being tested on Saturday.

The 90 new fatalities include 40 from Maharashtra, 13 from Kerala and 8 from Punjab.

A total of 1,56,302 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 51,753 from Maharashtra followed by 12,457 from Tamil Nadu, 12,292 from Karnataka, 10,898 from Delhi, 10,246 from West Bengal, 8,714 from Uttar Pradesh and 7,167 from Andhra Pradesh.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.