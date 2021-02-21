STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madhya Pradesh minister climbs atop village fair swing for phone signal

Published: 21st February 2021 06:51 PM

By PTI

ASHOK NAGAR: A photograph and a video of a Madhya Pradesh minister sitting atop a 50-foot high swing in Ashok Nagar district to get a robust signal on his cellphone network led to a plethora of memes and jokes centred around the government's much-vaunted 'Digital India' thrust.

The photograph of MP Minister of State for Public Health Engineering Brajendra Singh Yadav on the swing in Amkho village was published in newspapers while the video went viral on social media on Sunday.

The village is surrounded by hills and is hosting a 'Bhagwad Katha' (recitation) programme amid a fair that has a 50-foot high swing as one its attractions, eyewitnesses said.

Yadav told reporters local residents were approaching him with problems but he was not being able to help them due to the poor mobile phone network in the area.

"So I climbed atop the swing to get a clear signal in order to contact officials to get people's problems solved.

I am in the village for nine days as I am the host of the Bhagwad Katha and Sriram Mahayagya," he said.

