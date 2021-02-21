Owaisi to launch AIMIM's Bengal campaign with rally on February 25

By ANI

KOLKATA: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi will kick off his party's election campaign in poll-bound West Bengal on February 25 with a rally in a minority-dominated Metiabruz area of the city.

According to party sources, the first public meeting of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) will take place at the Metiabruz Pink square in the afternoon.

Metiaburuz Assembly constituency in South 24 Parganas district comes under Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha seat, which is represented by Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, a nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

After announcing that his party will contest the West Bengal Assembly polls, Owaisi during his first visit to the state had held a discussion at Futura Sharif in the Hooghly district with Indian Secular Front's (ISF) leader Abbas Siddiqui.

However, the newly formed ISF of Furfura Sharif cleric Abbas Siddiqui is holding a discussion with the Left Front-Congress alliance regarding seat sharing.

The AIMIM is yet to announce the number of seats to be contested in the upcoming polls.

The fight to power is getting intense in Bengal with each party trying to reach the public by highlighting each other's failures and projecting several assurances to public.

It is to mention that West Bengal is a key state for the AIMIM as the party has stretched its wings in eastern India after bagging five seats in Bihar.

The Assembly election for 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal are slated to take place in April-May. However, the Election Commission is yet to announce the final dates.